Michael(Mike) Utsler Buys 20,000 Shares of Santos Limited (ASX:STO) Stock

Santos Limited (ASX:STO – Get Free Report) insider Michael(Mike) Utsler bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$7.03 ($4.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$140,600.00 ($93,733.33).

Santos Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Get Santos alerts:

Santos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.193 per share. This is a boost from Santos’s previous Interim dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Santos’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.31%.

About Santos

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons in Australia and Papua New Guinea. The company's assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland and NSW, Papua New Guinea, Western Australia, Northern Australia and Timor-Leste. It also holds an asset in Alaska, the United States; and engages in the development of decarbonization technologies, such as carbon capture and storage technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Santos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Santos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.