Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $169.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

MAA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an underperform rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $144.00 to $189.00 in a report on Monday, August 12th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $159.15.

MAA opened at $166.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.88. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $115.56 and a 1 year high of $166.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $151.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 6,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 20,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.60% of the company’s stock.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

