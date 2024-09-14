Mina Trading Up 8% This Week (MINA)

Mina (MINA) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Mina has a market cap of $506.70 million and approximately $9.59 million worth of Mina was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mina has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Mina coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000731 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Mina

Mina was first traded on April 13th, 2021. Mina’s total supply is 1,185,913,337 coins and its circulating supply is 1,157,104,257 coins. The official website for Mina is minaprotocol.com. Mina’s official Twitter account is @minaprotocol. Mina’s official message board is minaprotocol.com/blog. The Reddit community for Mina is https://reddit.com/r/minaprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Mina

