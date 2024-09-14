Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Roth Mkm from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital reissued a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Mission Produce in a research report on Tuesday.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Mission Produce

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. Mission Produce has a one year low of $8.19 and a one year high of $13.45. The company has a market cap of $934.59 million, a PE ratio of 52.72 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.13.

In related news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,407,693.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Mission Produce news, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 51,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $685,447.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,219,614 shares in the company, valued at $95,876,473.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Luis A. Gonzalez sold 49,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $642,782.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,398,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,407,693.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mission Produce

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVO. Buckingham Strategic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mission Produce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 25.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,327,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,113,000 after purchasing an additional 266,489 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 202.1% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 215,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 143,858 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mission Produce during the first quarter worth approximately $1,331,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mission Produce by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 658,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,640,000 after purchasing an additional 59,983 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.57% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce Company Profile

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

