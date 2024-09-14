Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Piper Sandler

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Piper Sandler from $157.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Moderna from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut Moderna from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Moderna from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Moderna from $204.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.53.

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $68.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.68. Moderna has a twelve month low of $62.55 and a twelve month high of $170.47. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.47) by $0.14. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 21.35% and a negative net margin of 116.18%. The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($3.62) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Moderna will post -9.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $104,874.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 1,321 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total value of $104,874.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $682,754. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares in the company, valued at $201,311,416.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,158 shares of company stock worth $13,239,712 in the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,248,623 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,565,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,225,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,460 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 42.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,545,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,724,000 after purchasing an additional 463,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP bought a new stake in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,150,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

