Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW) Short Interest Up 1,575.0% in August

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTSW – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a growth of 1,575.0% from the August 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Momentus Stock Performance

Momentus stock remained flat at $0.01 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 26,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,762. Momentus has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01.

Momentus Company Profile

Momentus Inc operates as a commercial space company. The company offers satellites, satellite buses, and other satellite technologies; and in-space infrastructure services, including in-space transportation, hosted payloads, and in-orbit services. Its principal and target customers include satellite operators.

