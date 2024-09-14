Monero (XMR) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Monero has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar. One Monero coin can currently be bought for about $169.70 or 0.00282291 BTC on major exchanges. Monero has a total market capitalization of $3.13 billion and $48.02 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $60,115.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.36 or 0.00546224 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00009492 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.10 or 0.00109949 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00030988 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.02 or 0.00033308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.56 or 0.00080775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

