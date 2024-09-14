MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY) versus Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH) Financial Contrast

MoneyHero (NASDAQ:MNY – Get Free Report) and Top KingWin (NASDAQ:TCJH – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for MoneyHero and Top KingWin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get MoneyHero alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MoneyHero 0 0 0 0 N/A Top KingWin 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

MoneyHero has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Top KingWin has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MoneyHero and Top KingWin”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MoneyHero $80.67 million 0.52 -$172.60 million ($4.72) -0.23 Top KingWin $5.45 million 0.95 -$2.55 million N/A N/A

Top KingWin has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MoneyHero.

Profitability

This table compares MoneyHero and Top KingWin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MoneyHero N/A -840.37% -107.59% Top KingWin N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.9% of MoneyHero shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.4% of Top KingWin shares are owned by institutional investors. 19.2% of MoneyHero shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Top KingWin beats MoneyHero on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MoneyHero

(Get Free Report)

MoneyHero Limited operates as a personal finance company. It engages in operation of online financial comparison platforms and related services. The company offers its products under Money Hero, SingSaver, Money101, MoneyMax, CompareHero, Seedly, and Creatory brands. MoneyHero Limited operates in Singapore, Hong Kong, Taiwan, the Philippines, Malaysia, and Thailand. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

About Top KingWin

(Get Free Report)

Top KingWin Ltd provides corporate business training, corporate consulting, and advisory and transaction services in the People's Republic of China. It serves entrepreneurs and executives in small and medium enterprises. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China. Top KingWin Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Xu Ruilin Capital CO., Ltd.

Receive News & Ratings for MoneyHero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoneyHero and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.