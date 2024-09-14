Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO)

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $60.00 target price on the stock.

ASO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Academy Sports and Outdoors from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded Academy Sports and Outdoors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $62.86.

ASO opened at $59.01 on Wednesday. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 12 month low of $42.83 and a 12 month high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.68.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.07. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 7.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Academy Sports and Outdoors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.73%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.25, for a total transaction of $33,906.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,250.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 45.4% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in Academy Sports and Outdoors by 7.4% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $3,728,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Academy Sports and Outdoors during the second quarter worth approximately $2,538,000.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, and camping accessories and equipment,; fishing products, including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, gun safes, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

