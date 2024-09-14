MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

MTU Aero Engines AG (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

MTU Aero Engines Stock Up 1.4 %

MTU Aero Engines stock traded up $2.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $154.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. MTU Aero Engines has a 12 month low of $84.47 and a 12 month high of $155.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.03. The company has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.75 and a beta of 1.46.

MTU Aero Engines (OTCMKTS:MTUAY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter. MTU Aero Engines had a positive return on equity of 21.03% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MTU Aero Engines will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

MTU Aero Engines Company Profile

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and maintenance of commercial and military aircraft engines, and aero-derivative industrial gas turbines in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM Business); and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO Business).

