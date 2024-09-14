Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $10.13

Mullen Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MLLGF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.13 and traded as high as $10.40. Mullen Group shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 450 shares.

Mullen Group Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.13.

About Mullen Group

(Get Free Report)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides a range of trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products. The Logistics & Warehousing segment offers full truckload, specialized transportation, warehousing, and fulfillment centers that handle e-commerce transactions and transload facilities for intermodal and bulk shipments; technology solutions, including transportation, inventory, and warehouse management systems; and warehousing and distribution services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.