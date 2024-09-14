National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Shares Sold by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in National Health Investors by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in National Health Investors by 6.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,404 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on NHI. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded National Health Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on National Health Investors from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.75.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

NYSE NHI opened at $85.05 on Friday. National Health Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $85.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is presently 118.03%.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

