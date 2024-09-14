NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) Director Sells $882,000.00 in Stock

NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) Director V Daniel Robinson II sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $882,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 517,558 shares in the company, valued at $22,824,307.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NBT Bancorp Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBTB opened at $44.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.31 and a 1 year high of $50.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.38.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $194.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.02 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 9.64%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NBT Bancorp Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of NBT Bancorp

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 52.51%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. raised its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 14.9% during the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 828,440 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,978,000 after acquiring an additional 107,404 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,705 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,003,000 after buying an additional 7,183 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in shares of NBT Bancorp by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 28,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NBT Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 58.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of NBT Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.