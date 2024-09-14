NEAR Protocol One Day Trading Volume Hits $185.49 Million (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.17 or 0.00006973 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion and $185.49 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00041329 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.57 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0832 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00006996 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000523 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol (CRYPTO:NEAR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,210,278,231 coins and its circulating supply is 1,129,301,208 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

Buying and Selling NEAR Protocol

