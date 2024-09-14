Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY) Short Interest Down 74.0% in August

Nedbank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NDBKY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a drop of 74.0% from the August 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Nedbank Group Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NDBKY traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,442. Nedbank Group has a 52-week low of $9.98 and a 52-week high of $17.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.56.

Get Nedbank Group alerts:

Nedbank Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.4167 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. Nedbank Group’s payout ratio is currently 54.17%.

Nedbank Group Company Profile

Nedbank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various wholesale and retail banking services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal banking solutions, including bank accounts; advisory, management, and stockbroking investment services; personal, home, and student loans; overdrafts, vehicle and solar finance, short-term loans, and credit cards; life, funeral, short term, credit, travel, and business insurance; and share trading, financial planning, retirement planning, will drafting, estate planning, and will and trust services, as well as private wealth solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nedbank Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nedbank Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.