Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF) Short Interest Update

Neoen S.A. (OTCMKTS:NOSPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decline of 75.8% from the August 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31.0 days.
Neoen Stock Up 1.2 %
NOSPF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.50. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300. Neoen has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $41.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.83.
About Neoen
