Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,632 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 2,736 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $5,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 540.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,878,785 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,888,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273,592 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,450,476,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after purchasing an additional 929,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $436,514,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 22,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $670.49, for a total value of $15,103,457.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,217.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 196,798 shares of company stock worth $129,552,672. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX opened at $697.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $660.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $637.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.73 and a 12-month high of $711.33.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NFLX. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Netflix from $700.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $660.00 to $767.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $655.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $685.29.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

