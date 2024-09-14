Network International (LON:NETW) Sets New 52-Week High at $399.60

Network International Holdings plc (LON:NETW – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 399.60 ($5.23) and last traded at GBX 398.40 ($5.21), with a volume of 2167538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 398.40 ($5.21).

Network International Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,433.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.82, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 392.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 391.47.

About Network International

Network International Holdings plc operates as a digital commerce enabler in the Middle East and Africa. The company provides technology-enabled payment solutions to merchants and financial institutions. It also offers merchant solutions comprise payment solutions, such as N-genius payment device, N-genius mobile app, mobility, and unattended solutions; and N-Genius online, and Payfast and DPO pay online payment solutions.

