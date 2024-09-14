Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NML) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on September 30th

Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NML – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0584 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN NML traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company had a trading volume of 106,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,629. Neuberger Berman Energy Infrastructure and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.30 and a 52 week high of $8.24.
