Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.14. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.31 and a 12-month high of 13.43.

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NBXG) is a newly organized, non-diversified, limited term closed-end management investment company focused on next generation mobile network connectivity and technology.

The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.

