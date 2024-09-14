Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NBXG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on September 30th

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc. (NYSE:NBXG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Stock Performance
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund stock opened at 12.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 12.27 and a 200 day moving average price of 12.14. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 12-month low of 9.31 and a 12-month high of 13.43.
Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Company Profile
The Fund’s investment strategy focuses on equity securities issued by U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund
- Insider Trades May Not Tell You What You Think
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Dividend King?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.