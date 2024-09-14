NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW) Short Interest Down 36.4% in August

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:NRSNW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 36.4% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

NeuroSense Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:NRSNW traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.15. 6,946 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,767. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.22. NeuroSense Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.65.

Get NeuroSense Therapeutics alerts:

About NeuroSense Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

NeuroSense Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing treatments for patients suffering from debilitating neurodegenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is PrimeC, an extended-release oral formulation of a fixed-dose combination of ciprofloxacin and celecoxib, currently under Phase 2b/3 clinical trials for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's, as well as under preclinical studies for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Receive News & Ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeuroSense Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.