Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Receives $10.63 Average Price Target from Analysts

Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eleven have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.63.
NVRO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Nevro from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Nevro from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Nevro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Nevro from $14.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th.
Nevro Stock Up 13.5 %
NVRO stock opened at $5.79 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 0.94. Nevro has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.53.
Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $104.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.11 million. Nevro had a negative net margin of 18.17% and a negative return on equity of 24.89%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.69) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nevro will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current year.
About Nevro
Nevro Corp., a medical device company, engages in the provision of products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company provides HFX spinal cord stimulation (SCS) platform, which includes the Senza SCS implantable pulse generator (IPG) system, an evidence-based neuromodulation system for the treatment of chronic back and leg pain through paresthesia-free 10 kHz therapy, as well as offers Senza II and Senza Omnia SCS IPG systems.
