Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NWPHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,900 shares, a growth of 73.1% from the August 15th total of 55,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Newron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NWPHF remained flat at $9.36 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.40 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. Newron Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.10 and a 1-year high of $12.00.

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A., a biopharmaceutical company, focus on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) and pain in Italy and the United States. It offers Xadago (safinamide), a chemical entity for the treatment of Parkinson's in the European Union, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, and South Korea.

