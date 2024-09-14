Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Stock Holdings Lessened by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. cut its stake in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NXST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 324,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 14,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Nexstar Media Group by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Trading Up 4.0 %

NXST stock opened at $166.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.49. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.30 and a twelve month high of $187.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.01 and a 200-day moving average of $165.61.

Nexstar Media Group Announces Dividend

Nexstar Media Group ( NASDAQ:NXST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.48 by ($0.94). Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $1.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NXST shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $221.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $207.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $77,968.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Blake Russell sold 523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,968.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,111 shares in the company, valued at $4,041,707.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gary Weitman sold 522 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total transaction of $77,819.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,477 shares in the company, valued at $1,860,071.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,436 shares of company stock valued at $2,871,152. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Nexstar Media Group Profile

(Free Report)

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a diversified media company that produces and distributes engaging local and national news, sports and entertainment content across the television and digital platforms in the United States. It owns, operates, programs, or provides sales and other services to various markets; and offers television programming services.

