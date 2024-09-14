Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF) Short Interest Update

Nightfood Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NGTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the August 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Nightfood Stock Performance

Nightfood stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.02. The stock had a trading volume of 71,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,017. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02. Nightfood has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.04.

Get Nightfood alerts:

Nightfood Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Nightfood Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes sleep-friendly snack food products in the United States. It offers ice cream, cookies, chips, and candies under the Nightfood brand through direct-to-consumer, as well as wholesaler, retailers, and distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for Nightfood Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nightfood and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.