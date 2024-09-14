NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Position Lessened by Vima LLC

Vima LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,142 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 136 shares during the period. Vima LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 440.0% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 291 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 408.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $4,093,986.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,031,226 shares in the company, valued at $80,435,628. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total transaction of $8,026,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,419,507.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 52,487 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total transaction of $4,093,986.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,031,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,435,628. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on NIKE from $88.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.59.

NIKE Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NIKE stock opened at $79.01 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $123.39. The company has a market cap of $118.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.16. NIKE had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 42.63%. The business had revenue of $12.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

