NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW) Short Interest Down 33.3% in August

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NIOBW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 15th total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NioCorp Developments Stock Performance

NIOBW stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. 18 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,124. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30. NioCorp Developments has a 52 week low of $0.08 and a 52 week high of $0.70.

NioCorp Developments Company Profile

NioCorp Developments Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of mineral deposits in North America. It owns and develops the Elk Creek niobium/scandium/titanium project that owns one 226.43-acre parcel of land and associated mineral rights, and an additional 40 acres of mineral rights, as well as an optioned land package that covers an area of 1,396 acres located in Johnson County, southeast Nebraska.

