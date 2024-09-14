Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY) Short Interest Down 85.0% in August

Nissan Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the August 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Nissan Chemical Price Performance

Shares of NNCHY stock remained flat at $32.72 on Friday. 140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Nissan Chemical has a 12-month low of $26.96 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.85. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Get Nissan Chemical alerts:

Nissan Chemical (OTCMKTS:NNCHY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $376.47 million for the quarter. Nissan Chemical had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 16.17%.

About Nissan Chemical

Nissan Chemical Corporation engages in the chemicals, performance materials, agricultural chemicals, and pharmaceuticals businesses in Japan and internationally. The company provides high purity chemicals; AdBlue, an urea solution; ammonia, sulfuric, and nitric acid, as well as concrete and civil engineering-related products; TEPIC, an epoxy compound; Melamine Cyanurate, a salt of melamine and iso cyanuric acid; TEPIC-VL, a liquid epoxy compound; TEPIC-FL, a liquid epoxy material; FOLDI-E101, an epoxy reactive diluent; Ecopromote, a nucleating agents for PLA; Nissan Reishi, a health food; phenylphosphonic acid; HI-LITE, a chlorinated isocyanulate; OPTBEADS, a melamine-formaldehyde resin and silica; and FINEOXOCOL, a saturated fatty alcohol and acid.

Featured Articles

