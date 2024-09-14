Non-Playable Coin (NPC) Price Reaches $0.0158 on Top Exchanges

Non-Playable Coin (NPC) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 14th. Non-Playable Coin has a market cap of $127.03 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Non-Playable Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Non-Playable Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0158 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Non-Playable Coin has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000082 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $156.70 or 0.00260221 BTC.
Non-Playable Coin Profile
Non-Playable Coin was first traded on July 28th, 2023. Non-Playable Coin’s total supply is 8,050,126,520 tokens. Non-Playable Coin’s official website is www.npc.com. Non-Playable Coin’s official Twitter account is @nonplayablecoin.
Non-Playable Coin Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Non-Playable Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Non-Playable Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Non-Playable Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
