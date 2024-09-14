Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 87.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 28,082 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $893,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,356,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $720,626,000 after purchasing an additional 496,088 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 40,482 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 244,274 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $52,443,000 after purchasing an additional 37,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $245.80 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $240.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $55.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $183.09 and a 1-year high of $263.66.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NSC shares. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $251.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total transaction of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,077.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Sameh Fahmy purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $245.15 per share, for a total transaction of $171,605.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,655. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nabanita C. Nag sold 355 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.38, for a total value of $88,529.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,488 shares in the company, valued at $371,077.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

