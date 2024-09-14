Noront Resources (CVE:NOT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Noront Resources Ltd. (CVE:NOT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.09 and last traded at C$1.10. Approximately 68,388 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 512,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.10.
Noront Resources Trading Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market cap of C$612.18 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.09.
About Noront Resources
Noront Resources Ltd., a resource company, engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of base and precious metals in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, zinc, platinum group metals, chromite, iron, titanium, vanadium, gold, and silver. The company's flagship property is the Eagle's Nest project located in the James Bay Lowlands, Ontario.
