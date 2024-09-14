NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NRXPW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.

About NRx Pharmaceuticals

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, including suicidal depression, post-traumatic stress disorder, and chronic pain. Its products include NRX-101 (D-cycloserine/Lurasidone), an oral, fixed dosed combination of D-cycloserine and lurasidone that earned FDA-designated breakthrough therapy for suicidal treatment-resistant bipolar depression; and NRX-100 (ketamine), which has been awarded FDA fast track designation for the treatment of severe bipolar depression with acute suicidal ideation and behavior.

