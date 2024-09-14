NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 34.8% from the August 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NRx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NRXPW remained flat at $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 101 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,475. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.07 and its 200-day moving average is $0.11. NRx Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $0.39.
About NRx Pharmaceuticals
