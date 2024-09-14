NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI) Shares Down 7.5%

NTG Clarity Networks Inc. (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 7.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.36 and last traded at C$1.36. 139,166 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average session volume of 104,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.47.
NTG Clarity Networks Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.77. The firm has a market cap of C$56.43 million, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 455.97, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.25.
NTG Clarity Networks (CVE:NCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$12.49 million for the quarter.
Insiders Place Their Bets
About NTG Clarity Networks
NTG Clarity Networks Inc provides telecommunications engineering, information technology, networking, and related software solutions worldwide. Its products include NTGapps, that designs to simplify the telecom digital transformation by providing digital application template; StageEM, an enterprise solution that covers project portfolio management, demand and capacity, analytic and dashboard, and decision-making using real-time data; Workflow Management solution, which enable organization to design, deploy, execute, monitor, and analyze their business process; Network Inventory Management solution that covers network, service, and resource for organization; and Partner Relationship Management solution, which covers the value chain of partnership and enable vendor to manage their strategic partner.
