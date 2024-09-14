Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Bought by Allen Investment Management LLC

Allen Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 456.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,016,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 834,158 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $13,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in NU by 514.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 73,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 61,734 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in NU by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NU during the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NU in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,809,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $6.77 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.17.

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. NU had a net margin of 15.11% and a return on equity of 27.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on NU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of NU from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. UBS Group downgraded NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of NU in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

