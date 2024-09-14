NULS (NULS) Trading 5.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

NULS (NULS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000614 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, NULS has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $40.46 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NULS Profile

NULS was first traded on September 27th, 2017. NULS’s total supply is 128,901,106 coins and its circulating supply is 109,854,155 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nuls and its Facebook page is accessible here. NULS’s official website is nuls.io. The Reddit community for NULS is https://reddit.com/r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NULS is nuls.medium.com.

Buying and Selling NULS

According to CryptoCompare, “Nuls (NULS) is a modular, highly customizable blockchain infrastructure that supports smart contracts, multi-chain mechanisms, and cross-chain consensus, designed to simplify blockchain technology for commercial use. The NULS tokens are utilized within the ecosystem for setting up nodes, creating tokens, voting, and staking, allowing users to participate actively in the network. The project was developed by a team with extensive blockchain expertise, including key members like co-founder Jason Zhang, who has a strong background in programming and blockchain technology.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NULS should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

