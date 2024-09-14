Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NOM – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,400 shares, an increase of 469.2% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOM. Matisse Capital bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $271,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 57.2% in the second quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 54,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund by 260.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund during the second quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.77% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.84. 12,119 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,455. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.29. Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $8.52 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0675 dividend. This represents a $0.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Nuveen Missouri Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Missouri. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income from which is exempt from regular federal and Missouri income taxes.

