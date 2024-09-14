Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI) Short Interest Up 843.8% in August

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NASDAQ:NPFI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, an increase of 843.8% from the August 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NPFI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $25.88. 302 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,405. Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $24.99 and a 52-week high of $25.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.63.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1081 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen Preferred and Income ETF (NPFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of institutional preferred securities and other income-producing debt securities primarily rated investment grade. The fund seeks a high level of current income and total return.

