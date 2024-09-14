NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 264 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NVR by 100.0% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the first quarter valued at about $73,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in NVR by 57.1% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 11 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in NVR by 30.0% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 13 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,505.91, for a total transaction of $1,063,238.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,810.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $9,369.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8,649.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8,005.67. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,423.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.84 and a quick ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.18.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.65 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 38.51%. Analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current year.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

