NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Purchased by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% in the second quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% during the second quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 880 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern bought 146 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $229.93 on Friday. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $167.21 and a fifty-two week high of $296.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $252.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $254.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.21.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is presently 37.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

