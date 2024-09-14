O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,964 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000.

Viking Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $32.68 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VIK shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Viking in a research report on Friday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Viking from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Melius started coverage on shares of Viking in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Barclays started coverage on shares of Viking in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Viking from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.17.

About Viking

(Free Report)

Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.

