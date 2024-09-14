O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 5,964 Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIK – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Viking during the second quarter worth $35,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in Viking in the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Viking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $289,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Viking during the second quarter worth about $670,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Viking in the second quarter valued at about $1,004,000.
Viking Stock Up 0.9 %
Shares of NYSE:VIK opened at $32.68 on Friday. Viking Holdings Ltd has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $37.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.29.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Viking
Viking Holdings Ltd engages in the passenger shipping and other forms of passenger transport in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through River and Ocean segments. The company also operates as a tour entrepreneur for passengers and related activities in tourism. As of December 31, 2023, it operated a fleet of 92 ships, including 81 river vessels comprising 58 Longships, 10 smaller classes based on the Longship design, 11 other river vessels, and 1 river vessel charter and the Viking Mississippi; 9 ocean ships; and 2 expedition ships.
