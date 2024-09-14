O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Has $246,000 Holdings in Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report) by 23.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the quarter. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Informatica were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Informatica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,045,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Informatica by 78,094.4% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,270,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,473,000 after buying an additional 1,269,034 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its holdings in Informatica by 439.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,554,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,265 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Informatica by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,308,121 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,246 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Informatica by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,720,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,966,000 after purchasing an additional 883,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Informatica alerts:

Insider Activity at Informatica

In related news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,324,466.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Informatica news, EVP John Arthur Schweitzer sold 64,501 shares of Informatica stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $1,817,638.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 437,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,324,466.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark Pellowski sold 10,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.74, for a total transaction of $278,121.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,072,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Informatica Stock Performance

Shares of INFA opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of -1,277.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.06. Informatica Inc. has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $39.80.

Informatica (NYSE:INFA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $400.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.97 million. Informatica had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Informatica Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Informatica in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Informatica from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Informatica from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Informatica from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Informatica from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Read Our Latest Report on Informatica

About Informatica

(Free Report)

Informatica Inc develops an artificial intelligence-powered platform that connects, manages, and unifies data across multi-vendor, multi-cloud, and hybrid systems at enterprise scale worldwide. Its platform includes a suite of interoperable data management products, including data integration products to ingest, transform, and integrate data; API and application integration products that enable users to create and manage APIs and integration processes for app-to-app synchronization, business process orchestration, B2B partner management, application development, and API management; data quality and observability products to profile, cleanse, standardize, observe, and monitor data to deliver accurate, complete, and consistent data; and master data management products to create an authoritative single source of truth of business-critical data.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Informatica Inc. (NYSE:INFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Informatica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Informatica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.