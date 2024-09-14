O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $1.43 Million Investment in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,283 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000. Blueprint Medicines accounts for approximately 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 9,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 105.2% during the first quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Natixis bought a new stake in Blueprint Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter worth $95,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $120.00.

Blueprint Medicines Price Performance

Shares of BPMC stock opened at $88.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $99.17. The company has a quick ratio of 3.65, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 0.58. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a twelve month low of $43.89 and a twelve month high of $121.90.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.49. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 157.30% and a negative net margin of 56.64%. The business had revenue of $138.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.19) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,395.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Philina Lee sold 41,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total transaction of $3,905,872.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,395.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.15, for a total transaction of $37,012.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,864,257.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,947 shares of company stock valued at $13,065,852. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

