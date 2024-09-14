O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 64,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $10,498,000. Advanced Micro Devices comprises 4.9% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 157.6% in the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 33,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 20,337 shares during the last quarter. RS Crum Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 8.9% in the second quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 34.8% in the second quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 28,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,607,000 after buying an additional 7,334 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 140,373 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,770,000 after buying an additional 12,483 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.45.

AMD stock opened at $152.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.51 billion, a PE ratio of 223.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

