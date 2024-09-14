O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Sells 105,921 Shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Free Report) by 79.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,921 shares during the period. AppLovin comprises 1.1% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AppLovin were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APP. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in AppLovin by 9,470.1% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 250,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,336,000 after purchasing an additional 248,022 shares during the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd bought a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,131,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2,081.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 16,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 167.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in AppLovin during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares in the company, valued at $900,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total value of $10,784,639.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,641,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,468,938.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total transaction of $131,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,711.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 775,934 shares of company stock valued at $65,805,022. 14.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on APP. Benchmark boosted their price target on AppLovin from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (up previously from $97.00) on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $114.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of AppLovin from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.78.

AppLovin Price Performance

AppLovin stock opened at $112.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.01, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27. AppLovin Co. has a 12 month low of $34.45 and a 12 month high of $112.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.08 and its 200-day moving average is $78.11.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a return on equity of 84.16% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

