Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (OCSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 on September 30th

Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the credit services provider on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending has a payout ratio of 95.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Oaktree Specialty Lending to earn $2.25 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.8%.

Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.09. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $15.56 and a 1 year high of $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $94.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.35 million. Analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. StockNews.com lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Oaktree Specialty Lending from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Oaktree Specialty Lending from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company. The fund specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

