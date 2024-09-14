Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $436.15 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0617 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $436.15 million and approximately $50.66 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,417.73 or 0.04025771 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00042321 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00014323 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00011079 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0822 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00007057 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002301 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org.

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

