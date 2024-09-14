OMG Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $4.62 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. OMG Network has a market cap of $31.22 million and $4.62 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000372 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.46 or 0.00042505 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00007054 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00014428 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00007027 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002291 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000103 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OMG Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.