ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.60

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.60 and traded as low as $3.20. ONE Group Hospitality shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 38,582 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on STKS shares. StockNews.com downgraded ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $107.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.03, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

ONE Group Hospitality (NASDAQ:STKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. ONE Group Hospitality had a negative net margin of 1.76% and a positive return on equity of 14.71%. The company had revenue of $172.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 119.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,202,528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 654,818 shares during the period. Meros Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the second quarter. Meros Investment Management LP now owns 696,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,960,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 60.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 307,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 115,394 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Group Hospitality by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 27,354 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a restaurant company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

