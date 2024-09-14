Opawica Explorations (CVE:OPW) Shares Down 4.2%

Shares of Opawica Explorations Inc. (CVE:OPW – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 34,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 29% from the average session volume of 26,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.

Opawica Explorations Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$2.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

About Opawica Explorations

Opawica Explorations Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and base metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Arrowhead and Bazooka East claims located in northern Quebec, Canada; and the Bazooka west property, which comprises 24 mineral claims located in Beauchastel Township, Quebec.

