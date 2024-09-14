Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,798 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MEDP. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,556,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $783,626,000 after buying an additional 142,591 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Medpace by 22.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 574,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,042,000 after acquiring an additional 107,108 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Medpace by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 406,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,265,000 after acquiring an additional 53,983 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 394,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the period. Finally, Westwind Capital grew its stake in shares of Medpace by 800.1% during the 2nd quarter. Westwind Capital now owns 380,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,886,000 after buying an additional 338,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MEDP. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Medpace in a report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Medpace from $464.00 to $432.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho started coverage on Medpace in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Medpace from $395.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Medpace from $469.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $351.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.35. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.21 and a 12 month high of $459.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $384.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.43.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $528.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 55.14% and a net margin of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

